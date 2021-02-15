Perlin Trading Up 34.7% Over Last Week (PERL)

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Perlin coin can now be bought for $0.0723 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Perlin has traded up 34.7% against the U.S. dollar. Perlin has a total market capitalization of $34.92 million and $7.35 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00066191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.42 or 0.00929687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007051 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00052137 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,550.48 or 0.05161180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00024710 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00017602 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00034871 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

About Perlin

Perlin (PERL) is a coin. It was first traded on August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 483,139,908 coins. Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Perlin’s official website is perlin.net . Perlin’s official message board is medium.com/perlin-network . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wavelet introduces a novel family of directed-acyclic-graph (DAG)-based consensus protocols. It is designed to alleviate the numerous scalability dilemmas predicated in decentralized ledgers, such as those that utilize either the longest chain rule or some variant of stake delegation or committee election scheme. Wavelet guarantees irreversibility of transactions, and consistent total ordering of transactions without any compromise on safety, performance or liveness; enabling features such as transaction graph pruning and Turing-complete smart contract execution. The safety and liveness of Wavelet are solely dependent on the safety and liveness of any arbitrarily chosen Byzantine fault-tolerant binary consensus protocol executed within the Wavelet framework. Unlike prior works, Wavelet requires minimal configuration of a minuscule set of system parameters to work in a large range of practical network settings where communication is only partially synchronous. “

Perlin Coin Trading

Perlin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

