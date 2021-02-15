Permanent TSB Group (LON:IL0A) Shares Gap Down to $0.94

Shares of Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (LON:IL0A) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.94, but opened at $0.91. Permanent TSB Group shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 20,810 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.15 million and a PE ratio of -7.67.

About Permanent TSB Group (LON:IL0A)

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc provides financial services to retail, and small and medium sized enterprises. It offers current accounts; retail, corporate, and institutional deposits; mortgages; consumer finance, including term loans, credit cards, and overdrafts; treasury assets; and wholesale funding.

