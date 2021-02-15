Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Price Hits $6.75

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Perpetual Protocol token can now be purchased for $6.75 or 0.00013915 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a market cap of $147.16 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00058456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.02 or 0.00270019 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00088399 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00080634 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00092003 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.48 or 0.00392554 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.28 or 0.00186057 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 tokens. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi

Perpetual Protocol Token Trading

