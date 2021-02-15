Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) to report sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Perspecta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.14 billion. Perspecta also reported sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Perspecta will report full year sales of $4.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Perspecta.

Get Perspecta alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Perspecta by 124.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Perspecta by 4.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Perspecta by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PRSP opened at $29.04 on Monday. Perspecta has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $29.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.55 and a 200-day moving average of $23.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.66%.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perspecta (PRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.