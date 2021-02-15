Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.84.

Several research firms have commented on PRSP. Zacks Investment Research raised Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

NYSE PRSP opened at $29.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average is $23.02. Perspecta has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $29.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Perspecta by 4.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Perspecta by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Perspecta by 1.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Perspecta by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 44,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Perspecta by 0.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 105,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

