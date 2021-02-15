Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Short Interest Down 32.6% in January

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the January 14th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

PTRUF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Petrus Resources from $0.35 to $0.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on Petrus Resources from $0.20 to $0.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Petrus Resources stock remained flat at $$0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday. Petrus Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company primarily holds a 54% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan Area, which include 28,931 net acres of undeveloped and 13,631 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

