P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Short Interest Update

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the January 14th total of 5,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In related news, major shareholder Diamond A. Partners, L.P. sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $27,382.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 331,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,520.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lawndale Capital Management Ll sold 10,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $68,505.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 347,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,624.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,124 shares of company stock worth $425,888. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFIN stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.14. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.07. P&F Industries has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $8.26.

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. P&F Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter.

P&F Industries Company Profile

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company offers sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

