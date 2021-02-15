Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 57,985 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 3.5% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $22,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,071 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Pfizer by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,040,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,341,000 after purchasing an additional 924,796 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $34.72. 867,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,741,082. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $192.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average of $37.29.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 52.88%.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

