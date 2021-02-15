Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,985 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 3.5% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $22,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 474,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after buying an additional 15,935 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 462,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,964,000 after buying an additional 54,711 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 15,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.72. 867,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,741,082. The stock has a market cap of $192.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average is $37.29.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 52.88%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.