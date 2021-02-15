Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,916,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,539 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Pfizer worth $144,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

PFE stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $34.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,741,082. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.29. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $192.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

