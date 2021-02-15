Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,503,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 155,410 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $55,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 474,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,429,000 after acquiring an additional 15,935 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Pfizer by 13.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 462,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,964,000 after buying an additional 54,711 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 21.1% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 16.4% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 15,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 19.3% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.72. 867,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,741,082. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $192.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.29.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.