PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Stake Lifted by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,555 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.11% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $13,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PULS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 655,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,730,000 after buying an additional 67,418 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 526,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,268,000 after buying an additional 127,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 29.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after buying an additional 33,815 shares in the last quarter.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PULS remained flat at $$49.88 during trading hours on Monday. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,276. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.80 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.