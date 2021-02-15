Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Short Interest Update

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the January 14th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

OTCMKTS PGSVY opened at $0.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43. Pgs Asa has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $252.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 3.88.

Get Pgs Asa alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on PGSVY shares. Barclays raised Pgs Asa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Danske lowered shares of Pgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of Pgs Asa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

PGS ASA operates as a marine geophysical company. The company offers a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies. It operates in Africa, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, the United Kingdom, Norway, Angola, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and internationally.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Pgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.