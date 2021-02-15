Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Price Hits $0.0366 on Top Exchanges

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 56% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded up 157.5% against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $68,481.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma Energy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00057840 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.81 or 0.00264015 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00087809 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00076424 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00089544 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $207.93 or 0.00419676 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.06 or 0.00179763 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 36,540,575 tokens. The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

