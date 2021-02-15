Phantasma (SOUL) Hits Market Cap of $20.32 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 15th. During the last week, Phantasma has traded up 68% against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000434 BTC on popular exchanges. Phantasma has a total market cap of $20.32 million and $597,065.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,394.30 or 0.99933236 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00044124 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00103550 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000217 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013072 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,730,094 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

