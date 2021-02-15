Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $86.12 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $89.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.91.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

