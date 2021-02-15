Phoenixcoin Market Cap Reaches $1.33 Million (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 175.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $477.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 237.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,891.18 or 1.00118200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00043930 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.85 or 0.00574587 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.44 or 0.00985569 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005585 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.01 or 0.00232067 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00102182 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004019 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001756 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 81,731,525 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

