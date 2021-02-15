Phoenixcoin (PXC) Market Cap Tops $1.69 Million

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 160.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $497.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 272% higher against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0206 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,141.00 or 1.00124961 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 47.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00048855 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.51 or 0.00522650 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $489.55 or 0.00997465 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.68 or 0.00249956 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005529 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00098910 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003581 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 81,737,212 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.