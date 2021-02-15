Phoneum Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last week, Phoneum has traded 178.8% higher against the US dollar. Phoneum has a market capitalization of $275,061.97 and $17,369.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoneum token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00070390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $488.53 or 0.01004372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007092 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00054185 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,593.62 or 0.05332258 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00019036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00025078 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00037305 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

About Phoneum

Phoneum (CRYPTO:PHT) is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,022,512 tokens. The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io . Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Phoneum

Phoneum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

