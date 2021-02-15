Phore (PHR) Achieves Market Cap of $5.38 Million

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One Phore coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a total market cap of $5.38 million and $26,727.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phore has traded up 15.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00012944 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,361,595 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

