Photon (PHO) Trading 102.8% Higher Over Last Week

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 39.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 15th. One Photon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Photon has traded 102.8% higher against the dollar. Photon has a market capitalization of $248,915.49 and approximately $2.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,158.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,826.74 or 0.03793192 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $216.84 or 0.00450266 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $766.21 or 0.01591028 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $262.10 or 0.00544250 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.99 or 0.00469259 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.24 or 0.00368037 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00032941 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Photon Profile

PHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Photon’s total supply is 38,240,573,883 coins. The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com . Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Photon is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Blake256 algorithm. It has a 90 billion PHO supply. “

Buying and Selling Photon

Photon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

