Physicians Financial Services Inc. Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.0% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $166.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

