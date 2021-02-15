Physiomics Plc (PYC.L) (LON:PYC) Shares Gap Up to $8.40

Physiomics Plc (PYC.L) (LON:PYC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.40, but opened at $8.90. Physiomics Plc (PYC.L) shares last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 2,064,066 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.04.

Physiomics Plc (PYC.L) Company Profile (LON:PYC)

Physiomics Plc provides consulting services to pharmaceutical companies in the areas of outsourced quantitative pharmacology and computational biology in the United Kingdom, the European Union, and the United States. It offers modeling, simulation, and data analysis services covering various ranges of oncology research and development using its proprietary Virtual Tumour predictive software.

