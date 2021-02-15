PIBBLE Price Up 42.8% This Week (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded up 42.8% against the U.S. dollar. PIBBLE has a total market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $86,671.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIBBLE token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIBBLE Token Profile

PIBBLE (PIB) is a token. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,330,690,000 tokens. PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio . The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

PIBBLE Token Trading

PIBBLE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

