Pillar (PLR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $179,984.00

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Pillar token can currently be bought for about $0.0284 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. Pillar has a market capitalization of $7.36 million and approximately $179,984.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pillar has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00066760 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $449.30 or 0.00943372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00050035 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,448.72 or 0.05141500 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00025043 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00018315 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00035811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

