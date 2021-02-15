PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Short Interest Update

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100,800 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the January 14th total of 143,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 547,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 13,437 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 614.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 319,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 274,708 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 63.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 624,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 22,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHK traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $6.24. 8,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,435. PIMCO High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

About PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

