Pinkcoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $45,570.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and $45,570.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 28.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $270.60 or 0.00558537 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004982 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00032261 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,181.01 or 0.02437675 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 80.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000187 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000039 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 450,391,208 coins and its circulating supply is 425,130,772 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.