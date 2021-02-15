Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 247,600 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the January 14th total of 344,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 563,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Pintec Technology stock opened at $1.98 on Monday. Pintec Technology has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pintec Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 66,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.18% of Pintec Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

