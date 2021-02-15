Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Short Interest Down 27.8% in January

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the January 14th total of 7,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $132.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $147.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 129.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $617,050.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,285.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,231,486 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,848,603,000 after acquiring an additional 143,293 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,678,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $316,332,000 after purchasing an additional 397,546 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,217,517 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $190,684,000 after buying an additional 122,413 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,701,108 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $193,739,000 after buying an additional 108,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,001,627 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $86,129,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Truist upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.68.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

