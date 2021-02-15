Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Exelixis in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.34 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $21.91 on Monday. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.94.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 113,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 573.9% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 90,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,309,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 147.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 18,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelixis news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,004 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $740,074.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $1,435,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,004 shares of company stock worth $5,546,724 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.