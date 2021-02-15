Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.71). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.05.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $27.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average of $19.85. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 32,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 16.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 28.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 25.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $51,904.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,665.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

