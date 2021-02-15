Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Allstate in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $4.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Allstate’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.60 EPS.

Get The Allstate alerts:

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS.

ALL has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.53.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $104.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.17. The Allstate has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $125.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 45.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in The Allstate by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in The Allstate by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 51,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 17.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.