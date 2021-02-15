Piper Sandler Comments on Aon Plc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AON)

Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AON in a report released on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.00. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AON’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.15 EPS.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.86.

AON stock opened at $228.04 on Monday. AON has a 52 week low of $143.93 and a 52 week high of $238.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 44.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in AON in the third quarter worth $28,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in AON by 19.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 68.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

