Piper Sandler Comments on EastGroup Properties, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EastGroup Properties in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.43.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.05 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share.

EGP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $146.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $83.40 and a 1 year high of $153.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

