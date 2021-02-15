Piper Sandler Comments on Otonomy, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Otonomy in a report issued on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Otonomy’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 14,379.87% and a negative return on equity of 108.75%.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Otonomy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

OTIC stock opened at $5.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $250.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43. Otonomy has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $6.98.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIC. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy in the third quarter worth $15,919,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Otonomy by 226.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,184,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,238 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otonomy by 27.9% during the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 2,111,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 460,185 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its stake in shares of Otonomy by 81.6% during the third quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 924,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 415,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Otonomy by 134.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 399,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 229,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

