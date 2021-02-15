Piper Sandler Comments on Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO)’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) in a report issued on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.01. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Separately, Stephens raised shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) stock opened at C$75.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$77.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.86 billion and a PE ratio of 46.95. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$36.48 and a 1-year high of C$89.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO)’s payout ratio is 130.16%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

