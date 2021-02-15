Piper Sandler Comments on UDR, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for UDR in a research note issued on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UDR’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

UDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.64.

UDR stock opened at $42.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 97.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.38. UDR has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $51.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

