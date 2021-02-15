Piper Sandler Comments on UDR, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for UDR in a research note issued on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UDR’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS.
UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.
UDR stock opened at $42.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 97.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.38. UDR has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $51.25.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.
About UDR
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
