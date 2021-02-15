Piper Sandler Comments on Virtu Financial, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Virtu Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Virtu Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

VIRT stock opened at $27.26 on Monday. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $29.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of -0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. AJO LP raised its position in Virtu Financial by 4,835.9% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,240,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,073 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 70.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,459,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after purchasing an additional 604,938 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 24.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,900,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,737,000 after acquiring an additional 562,688 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the third quarter valued at about $11,650,000. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,609,000. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

