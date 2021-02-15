Piper Sandler Comments on Voya Financial, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Voya Financial in a report released on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the asset manager will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.43. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VOYA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Voya Financial stock opened at $54.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Voya Financial has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.21 and its 200 day moving average is $53.62.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

In other news, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $1,625,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.22%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

