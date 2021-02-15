Piper Sandler Comments on Wingstop Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wingstop in a research note issued on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WING. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $166.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $178.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $176.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.40.

Shares of WING stock opened at $170.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.21. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $172.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.93, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Wingstop by 90.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

