Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Envista in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now expects that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Envista’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $732.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.49 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Envista from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

NYSE NVST opened at $40.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -310.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Envista has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Envista by 596.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

