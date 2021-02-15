Pirate Chain (ARRR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.49 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $26.76 million and $1.49 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.20 or 0.00332257 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00109237 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00059772 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 87.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 176,970,515 coins and its circulating supply is 173,140,983 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

