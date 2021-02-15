PirateCash (PIRATE) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.32 Million

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and $11,553.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0901 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PirateCash

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

PirateCash Coin Trading

PirateCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

