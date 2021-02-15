Pirl (PIRL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $406.00

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 34.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Pirl has a market cap of $802,040.28 and $406.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirl coin can now be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pirl has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,545.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,824.02 or 0.03681521 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.20 or 0.00438392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $724.72 or 0.01462754 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.98 or 0.00506578 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.95 or 0.00458060 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.74 or 0.00332509 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00030910 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

