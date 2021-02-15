PIVX Market Capitalization Hits $48.68 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded 37.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. PIVX has a market cap of $48.68 million and approximately $5.94 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001554 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001865 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

