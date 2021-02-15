PIXEL (PXL) Market Capitalization Tops $10.51 Million

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $10.51 million and $6.95 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,260.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $727.15 or 0.01506702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $243.59 or 0.00504729 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00043304 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005215 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

PIXEL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.