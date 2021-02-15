Pizza (PIZZA) Market Cap Hits $691,238.88

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 15th. Pizza has a total market cap of $691,238.88 and approximately $75.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pizza has traded up 25.4% against the US dollar. One Pizza token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000508 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008721 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00021732 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live

Buying and Selling Pizza

Pizza can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

