Pizza (PIZZA) Market Cap Tops $728,897.02

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. In the last week, Pizza has traded 31.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pizza has a market cap of $728,897.02 and approximately $10.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pizza token can now be bought for about $0.0235 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000491 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00023271 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008845 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pizza Token Profile

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live

Pizza Token Trading

Pizza can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

