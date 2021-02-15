Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Short Interest Update

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the January 14th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.3 days.
OTCMKTS PZRIF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.71. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average is $6.86. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $7.71.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile
