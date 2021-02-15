Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Short Interest Update

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the January 14th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.3 days.

OTCMKTS PZRIF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.71. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average is $6.86. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $7.71.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

