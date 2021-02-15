Plair Hits Market Capitalization of $2.63 Million (PLA)

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Plair has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $53,717.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plair coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Plair has traded 189.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00070288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $493.05 or 0.01012865 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007110 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00053904 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,519.80 or 0.05176397 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00018625 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00024899 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00036000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Plair Coin Profile

PLA is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. Plair’s official website is plair.life . The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair . Plair’s official message board is medium.com/plairlife . Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Plair Coin Trading

Plair can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Plair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

